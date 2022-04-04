Louis C.K.’s 2022 Grammys Win for Best Comedy Album Stirs Up Social Media Backlash

Louis C.K.'s latest Grammy win has caused quite the stir on social media.
During the 2022 Grammys on March 3, the stand-up comedian—who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017—took home the Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for his project Sincerely Louis C.K., in which he joked about his sexual misconduct.
Though his win was not televised, it was met with immediate backlash from fans who believe his controversial past should have kept him from winning and being nominated altogether.
"Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don't want to hear any more whining about cancel culture," tweeted one person, adding, "Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences."
Another person wrote, "If #TheseStoriesAreTrue, @Grammys, how do you justify awarding Louis CK best comedy album after he did NOTHING to repair the harm he did?" while a third fan tweeted that C.K.'s win was "beyond disgusting for all victims of [sexual misconduct], but is especially telling of how these revered institutions, in fact, do not give a f--k about victims of violence. They will ALWAYS foster and celebrate violence."
In 2017, the New York Times published a report in which five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them without their consent. After the article surfaced, the comedian issued an apology, admitting to the inappropriate behavior.
"These stories are true," C.K., 54, said in a statement in November 2017. "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."
C.K. was never charged with any crime connected to his misconduct.
Though he was dropped by his reps and several of his shows were axed, that following year, he returned to the stage for a 15-minute set with an announced appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York. Last year, C.K. announced a five-month nationwide comedy tour.
E! News has reached out to C.K.'s reps for comment and has not heard back.