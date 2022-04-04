These Candid Moments From the 2022 Grammys Deserve an Encore

Mic drop! That's a wrap on the 2022 Grammys.
Trevor Noah hosted the 64th annual Grammy Awards from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. Jon Batiste was the big winner of the night with five trophies, including one for Album of the Year for We Are. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also won in four categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for their hit "Leave the Door Open," and Olivia Rodrigo, received three Grammys, including one for Best New Artist for her album Sour.
But the Grammys weren't just about the awards. There were also a number of unforgettable performances. Ben Platt, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, Nas, and Rachel Zegler were just a few of the A-list artists to take the stage.
And that's not all. The night was also filled with rockin' red carpet fashion, touching tributes and a star-studded list of presenters.
Wish you could get an encore of the big night? Don't worry! E! News is here to help. Scroll on to replay a few of the candid moments from the 2022 Grammys.