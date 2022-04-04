2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

These Candid Moments From the 2022 Grammys Deserve an Encore

The 2022 Grammys may be over, but you can keep the fun times rolling by checking out these candid photos of Lady Gaga, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more stars.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 04, 2022 11:49 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!

Mic drop! That's a wrap on the 2022 Grammys

Trevor Noah hosted the 64th annual Grammy Awards from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. Jon Batiste was the big winner of the night with five trophies, including one for Album of the Year for We AreSilk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also won in four categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for their hit "Leave the Door Open," and Olivia Rodrigo, received three Grammys, including one for Best New Artist for her album Sour

But the Grammys weren't just about the awards. There were also a number of unforgettable performances. Ben Platt, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood, Chris StapletonCynthia ErivoH.E.R., J Balvin, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, Nas, and Rachel Zegler were just a few of the A-list artists to take the stage.

photos
Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

And that's not all. The night was also filled with rockin' red carpet fashion, touching tributes and a star-studded list of presenters.

Wish you could get an encore of the big night? Don't worry! E! News is here to help. Scroll on to replay a few of the candid moments from the 2022 Grammys.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak

The artists had a lot to celebrate after sweeping all four of their categories at the Grammys.

Francis Specker/CBS
Megan Thee Stallion & BTS

We have only one word for this selfie: dynamite!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish & Cynthia Erivo

The stars looked happier than ever at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens & Miles Stephens

The cookbook author wore a pink taffeta ballgown from Nicole + Felicia for the 2022 Grammys. But John Legend had to admit, he was "truly jealous of Miles's look."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera

Tonight, tonight! It looks like the West Side Story stars had a blast tonight. 

Francis Specker/CBS
Mickey Guyton

The singer dazzled in a sparkly dress by Ashish Gupta on the red carpet.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X & Lady Gaga

Sorry, we cannot hear you we're kinda busy—wondering what Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X were talking about at the Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
RM

We see you back there, Keith Urban!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini

The singer stunned in a custom Raisa Vanessa gown.

Francis Specker/CBS
Finneas, Halsey & Billie Eilish

While the "Without Me" star ended up leaving the Grammys early, they were still able to catch up with a few of their fellow artists, including Finneas and Billie. 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga & Donatella Versace

Talk about Fashion!

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

Good 4 U, Olivia! The singer won three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga & Questlove

The singer and The Roots star, who are now both Oscar winners, shared a quick hello at the Grammys.

Francis Specker/CBS
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star cheered on the blink-182 drummer as he performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz at the 2022 Grammys.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

The model sang and danced along as the singer performed his hit "Peaches" on the Grammys stage.

Trending Stories

1

Jerrod Carmichael Jokes He's "Sick" Of Talking About Will Smith's Slap

2

Amy Schumer Says She’s “Out of Office” After Oscars Drama

3

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

4

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

5

Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Grammys 2022 After Deleting Twitter

Latest News

Why H.E.R.’s 2022 Grammys Performance Served as a “Full Circle Moment"

Exclusive

Miranda Kerr Talks Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, Skincare & More

These Candid Moments From the 2022 Grammys Deserve an Encore

Madewell’s Spring Sale: 15 Popular Styles To Add To Your Bag ASAP

This $11 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Has 22,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Grammys 2022 After Deleting Twitter

Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys