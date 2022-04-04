E! Earth Month Guest Editor Miranda Kerr Talks Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, Skincare, and More

We interviewed Miranda Kerr because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Miranda's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Entrepreneur, supermodel, and mom Miranda Kerr is the very first E! Earth Month Guest Editor. Throughout the month, she will share her insights and tips on how we can all live more sustainably. Of course, this is an important goal to keep in mind, but it isn't necessarily a daunting task. There are so many things that we can do every day that cost zero dollars and aren't time-consuming that can really change the game. In an exclusive interview with E!, Miranda emphasized, "I think there are so many things that we can all do and the small things add up to make a big difference."
Miranda will share her advice for living more sustainably and introducing these mindful habits to kids. She will also share her experiences running her own skincare company, Kora Organics, and share her expert insights on the products. As the name suggests, the brand is Certified Organic. Additionally, Kora Organics has committed to become Climate Neutral Certified for 2022 and beyond.
In the coming weeks, Miranda will share her recommendations for all things related to sustainability, starting with her editor's letter below.
Dear E! Readers,
This is my favorite time of year, for many reasons. My birthday is in April, but it's also Earth Month, a time when we are all reminded to reflect on our habits and implement small changes to our routines to be more eco-conscious and sustainable. I am honored to be the E! Earth Month Guest Editor, and am excited to share some of the environmentally conscious tips, tricks and products that I have discovered over the years.
Living sustainably is important, but I know sometimes it can feel overwhelming. It's important to remember that we are in this together, and even the smallest changes can collectively make a big impact for the planet. Simply shutting off the water while you brush your teeth, or turning the lights off when you leave a room, are easy actions that add up in a major way, especially if we all make these efforts consistently. Together, we can accomplish a lot.
April is a busy month for me, with several exciting initiatives that I can't wait to share with you! On April 21, myself, along with my KORA Organics team, will be participating in a beach cleanup to celebrate Earth Day and mark the launch of our newest product, the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer. Sustainability is at the forefront of all that we do at KORA. My commitment and vision are not only in using certified organic and ethically farmed ingredients, but also ensuring we design and implement sustainable packaging for our products. Like some of our newer KORA products, the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer will come packaged in a glass jar with refill pods made from 100% recycled plastic to help minimize waste.
We decided to combine the beach clean up with this moisturizer launch because it is a sustainably made product with ingredients tied to the ocean, like Green Algae. And, of course, this timing perfectly coincides with Earth Day on April 22, and my birthday on April 20th. I can't think of a better way to celebrate all of these occasions by giving back to Mother Earth.
Throughout the month, I will share some of the ways I try to live more sustainably with habits that are both cost-effective and easy to adopt. I will also discuss my experiences on raising children who are environmentally conscious, and share some of the habits that we like to implement as a family. And, of course, we can't forget about wellness. I created Kora Organics to inspire people to be the healthiest versions of themselves, both inside and out. I truly believe that health is wealth, and want to encourage us all to take care of ourselves, our minds, and the planet in a thoughtful way. It's going to be a fun, informative, and reflective month!
Miranda
MK: We're striving to create even more sustainability with more refillable options where possible, like with refillable product pods. Our ultimate goal is just to continue to find ways to lower our carbon footprint and maintain sustainability in our business and manufacturing processes.
Here are some of the staple products from Miranda's brand Kora Organics.
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
After cleansing, put a few drops of Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil on your face, neck and chest. This award-winning facial oil is great to combat dullness and uneven texture. Miranda says, "This is my #1 skin savior and secret travel companion! I use it religiously morning and night. It's a super nourishing treatment oil that's great for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The powerful combination of Noni Extract and Rosehip, Pomegranate & Sea Buckthorn Oils keeps my skin radiant, hydrated and glowing 24/7!"
This product has 33.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Turmeric BHA Brightening Treatment Mask
Brighten and smooth your skin with this detoxifying exfoliating mask. This is a 2-in-1 product that you can use a scrub or a leave-on mask as a resurfacing treatment. Miranda said, "I'm obsessed—this is my at-home instant facial! The super-fine granules deeply exfoliate, leaving my skin soft and glowing. I also suffer from pigmentation and this mask has made a dramatic difference in brightening my dark spots."
This product has 37.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer
One of the coolest aspects of this moisturizer is its sustainable packaging. Instead of buying a whole new moisturizer, you can just keep on buying the refill pods. This turmeric-infused formula makes my skin feel super hydrating and it looks much brighter. This moisturizer has 11.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
Brighten and tone your skin in the morning with this Vitamin C serum. Miranda says, "I use this serum each morning, it contains a stabilized 12% Vitamin C Superfruit complex made with Australian Kakadu Plum, which is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, plus Acerola Cherry, Orange Peel and Lemon Peel. It has really brightened my skin and made a huge difference to my pigmentation and fine lines. I love how it firms and protects."
This serum has 20.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil
Before cleansing, shake up this bottle to activate this dual-phase cleanser. Then massage the cleansing oil on to your damp face and neck. This product is amazing to remove all of your makeup in addition to getting rid of dirt and impurities.
"This cleansing oil is so gentle and soothing. It turns into a milky texture that melts away all of my makeup and leaves my skin clean, soft & super smooth," Miranda said. The Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil has 6.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, here are the most-shopped celebrity-recommended items from the past month with picks from Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, and more stars.