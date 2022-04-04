Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Grammys 2022 Hours After Deleting Twitter

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Be careful with what you tweet at Cardi B.

While 2022 Grammys ceremony was taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, the rapper was busy shutting things down on social media. Not only did she delete her Twitter account after several users criticized her for not attending the awards show, but she also appeared on Instagram Live to defend her absence.

According to Cardi, she received several Twitter messages from "fans talking s--t" about her choice to skip the event, including some that took aim at her two kids with husband Offset.

"Why would I go to the awards for?" she asked in an eight-minute video addressing the hateful comments. "Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?"

Cardi—whose song "Up" was nominated for Best Rap Performance but lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" before the Grammys telecast—went on to blast those who dragged her family into the drama, saying, "That s--t really piss the f--k out of me."