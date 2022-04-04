Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys

2022 Grammys

When SZA walked on stage at the 2022 Grammys to accept her award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance alongside Doja Cat, the singer was using crutches. So what happened? Read on to find out.

Perhaps SZA could use a kiss to make this feel better.

At the 2022 Grammys April 3, while accepting her award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, the singer had an, er, interesting set of accessories: crutches. And though she didn't address the injury up on stage alongside her "Kiss Me More" collaborator Doja Cat, the 32-year-old did explain what exactly happened later on in the evening. 

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she told reporters in the press room. "Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."

She's certainly not unlucky, though. "I'm grateful," the first-time winner added before taking a moment to honor her late grandmother. "She passed [in 2019] before she can see me win...I wish my granny was here and I'm just I'm just grateful that she can see me from above and my parents can see me now."

In fact, all eyes are on her and Doja, who just barely made it back from the bathroom to accept their coveted trophy. As she told the crowd at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

 

But, in all seriousness, the duo are so thankful for one another. "SZA, you are everything to me," Doja said while on stage. "You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything." Echoed SZA, "Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all...I'm glad you made it back in time."

As for who else walked away a big winner? Keep reading to find out...

Album of the Year

WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith in You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony & Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits," Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise," Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license," Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight for You," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More," Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

WINNER: "Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches," Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

 

Best Music Video

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

WINNER: "Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Gibeon Collin Tilley

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

Best Pop Duo, Group Performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

WINNER: "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo 

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: "Family Ties," Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"My . Life," J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts," Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend," Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties," Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

WINNER: "Jail," Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

"My . Life," Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King's Disease II, Nas

WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

WINNER (TIE): "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

WINNER (TIE): "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Need You," Jon Batiste

"Bring It on Home to Me," BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again," Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

WINNER: "Fight for You," H.E.R.

"How Much Can a Heart Take," Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage," Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Good Days," Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

WINNER: "Leave The Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

WINNER: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

WINNER: Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo, Group Performance

WINNER: "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song⋅

WINNER: "Cold"—Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Better Than We Found It"—Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Camera Roll"—Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Mugraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriers (Kacey Musgraves)

"Country Again"—Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like"—Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Kenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name"—Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Performance

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"Ohms," Deftones

WINNER: "Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs"—Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit"—Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance"—Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way"—Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

WINNER: "Waiting On A War"—Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts-Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

WINNER: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER: Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

