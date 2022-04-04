Jon Batiste's Speech for Grammys 2022 Album of the Year Deserves a Standing Ovation

Watch : John Batiste Breaks Into Song Mid-Interview at Grammys 2022

Jon Batiste is a Grammy winner many times over.

The singer took home the Album of the Year trophy for We Are during the 2022 Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3, beating out some stiff competition.

Batiste was nominated against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Love for Sale, Justin Bieber's Justice, Doja Cat's Planet Her, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's Montero, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore and Kanye West's Donda.

During his acceptance speech, the performer received applause and a standing ovation for his moving words.

"I believe this to my core, there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said. "The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It's like a song or an album is made and it's almost like it has a radar to find the person when they need it the most."