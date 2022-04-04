Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Almost Misses Her Win For a Bathroom Break

Watch : Doja Cat Seemingly QUITS Music in Series of Tweets

Nature calls!

Doja Cat almost missed her big moment at the 2022 Grammy Awards because of a bathroom break. After she and SZA won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the ceremony on April 3, Doja took to the stage in a hurry. SZA, who walked up to the podium on crutches, told her, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?"

Out of breath, Doja told the crowd, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

She went on to give out some thanks, but seemed flustered by the surprising moment. The pair's "Kiss Me More" won over "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; "Lonely" by Justin Bieber and benny blanco; "Butter" by BTS and "Higher Power" by Coldplay.

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."