Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV

Watch : John Legend Teases New Song at Grammys 2022

E! News is taking you behind the scenes of music's biggest night.

The 2022 Grammys kicked off with a bang on Sunday, April 3 thanks to hilarious host Trevor Noah and show-stopping performances by BTS, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler and more.

Some of the biggest stars in music were nominated tonight, including Taylor Swift, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X (see who actually won here).

So what's it really like attending an award ceremony as electric as the Grammys?

E! News has an exclusive, backstage pass to music's biggest night, which means we have all the details that are guaranteed to make you feel like you were really inside Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena for the show.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for everything the cameras didn't catch...