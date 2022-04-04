Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Makes Surprise Appearance

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

The 2022 Grammys was more than a night of celebration.

During the April 3 awards show, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message to introduce John Legend, who was performing a musical tribute for those who're suffering amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Before handing the stage over to Legend, President Zelenskyy made a plea for support for Ukraine.

"The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," the Ukrainian leader somberly shared. "Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we'll never see them drawing."

According to President Zelenskyy, parents in Ukraine "are happy to wake up in the morning—in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again."

Tying his message into the musical theme of the night, President Zelenskyy continued, "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live, to love, to sound."