2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys 2022

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turned the 2022 Grammys into a true family affair, bringing son Miles and daughter Luna Stephens to the show, where John performed a tribute to Ukraine.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Emlyn Travis Apr 04, 2022 2:11 AMTags
FashionAwardsJohn LegendCouplesCelebritiesChrissy TeigenGrammys
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's GRAMMYs Look

Miles and Luna Stephens are making the 2022 Grammys truly legendary.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's two children made a surprise appearance at the award show on April 3 in Las Vegas, where they were photographed hugging their mom in the audience before John performed a tribute to Ukraine.

Luna, 5, proved she's a fashion icon in the making by wearing a pastel ensemble, while Miles, 3, was in a green Gucci suit for their first time to the Grammys. Though they seemingly skipped the red carpet, the sister and brother duo were seen smiling inside the show with Chrissy, who was dressed in a pink fluffy look. At one point, Luna reached over to give the model a kiss on the cheek.  

John went on to give an emotional performance in honor of Ukraine at the Grammy Awards, donning a blue suit while singing and playing the piano. (The star-studded lineup also included BTS, Billie EilishSilk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo.)

One day prior, John became the very first recipient of the Recording Academy's new Global Impact Award.

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

And, on April 4, the "All of Me" singer, who kicks off his Las Vegas residency on April 22, will perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. So, there will be plenty more opportunities for Miles and Luna to cheer on their dad.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

3

Grammys 2022 Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

During other A-list date nights earlier this week, Chrissy and John absolutely slayed with their sleek ensembles. At the 2022 Oscars on March 27, the pair proved that opposites attract, with Chrissy in a black cutout dress and John in an all-white tuxedo.  

Later in the evening, Chrissy traded in her bold look for a shimmering, sleeveless silver dress to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sharing images of their outfits on Instagram, John poked fun at the headline-making dramatic evening by captioning the post, "We looked good tonight. Otherwise, just a normal no-news evening." 

It seems that, this time, it was a true family affair.

Read on to see more couples at the 2022 Grammys.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
J Balvin & Valentina Ferrer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allea
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Justin & Hailey Bieber
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Noah Gavin & Ben Platt
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Omer Fedi & Addison Rae
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Morgane Stapleton & Chris Stapleton
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Grant Savoy & Mickey Guyton
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Finneas & Claudia Sulewski
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Annika Backes & Tiesto
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Andraia Allsop & Wolfgang Van Halen
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dan Tooker & Elle King
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Sigel & James Hunt
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rita Lowery & John 5
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis & Lucky Diaz

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

3

Grammys 2022 Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

4

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

5

Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys With Chrissy and John Legend

Latest News

Grammys 2022 Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Makes Surprise Appearance

Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance

Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys With Chrissy and John Legend

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

Martha Stewart's Cat Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs

Dave Grohl's Teen Performs at Pre-Grammys After Taylor Hawkins' Death