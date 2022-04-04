Grammys 2022: Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo and Her Best New Artist Win

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Olivia Rodrigo couldn't be "happier" right now.

On April 3, the "good 4 u" singer won one of the top prizes at the 2022 Grammys. We're, of course, referring to her Best New Artist win, which she nabbed for her debut album SOUR.

Rodrigo was definitely a frontrunner in this category, as SOUR had three smash singles in the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart before its May 2021 release and broke a Spotify streaming record. Still, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress was nominated against some other rising stars, including Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

So, it's safe to say this win was anything but, well, SOUR.

"Whoa, god, thank you so much to the Recording Academy, this is my biggest dream come true," she gushed onstage at the Grammys. "Thank you so much."

Earlier in the evening, Rodrigo expressed a similar sentiment, telling E!'s Laverne Cox, "I've grown up watching the Grammys religiously. I watched everyone's performances on YouTube so many times. So, to be here tonight with all these incredible people is such an honor."