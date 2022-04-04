2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Grammys 2022: Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo and Her Best New Artist Win

During the 2022 Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo nabbed another top prize of the night: Best New Artist. See what the "deja vu" singer had to say in her acceptance speech.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 04, 2022 1:23 AMTags
TVRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Olivia Rodrigo couldn't be "happier" right now.

On April 3, the "good 4 u" singer won one of the top prizes at the 2022 Grammys. We're, of course, referring to her Best New Artist win, which she nabbed for her debut album SOUR.

Rodrigo was definitely a frontrunner in this category, as SOUR had three smash singles in the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart before its May 2021 release and broke a Spotify streaming record. Still, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress was nominated against some other rising stars, including Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

So, it's safe to say this win was anything but, well, SOUR.

"Whoa, god, thank you so much to the Recording Academy, this is my biggest dream come true," she gushed onstage at the Grammys. "Thank you so much."

Earlier in the evening, Rodrigo expressed a similar sentiment, telling E!'s Laverne Cox, "I've grown up watching the Grammys religiously. I watched everyone's performances on YouTube so many times. So, to be here tonight with all these incredible people is such an honor."

photos
Grammys 2022: First-Time Nominees

But, this wasn't the only time that Rodrigo hit the Grammys stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, as she performed earlier in the evening.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Also, heading into the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Rodrigo was nominated for seven awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video. After learning of her many nominations, Rodrigo wrote, "many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful."

In addition to Best New Artist, the 19-year-old singer won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for "drivers license." (For the full list of Grammy winners, click here.)

You can also become better acquainted with the other nominees by scrolling through the images below.

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

2022 Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More Make It a Date Night

3

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

SCOTT MOORE/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is an artist that needs no introduction. The 19-year-old singer, who shot straight to the top of the charts with her debut single "drivers license," won over the world last year with her masterful songwriting, which ranges from heartbreaking ballads to fiery, pop-punk anthems like "Brutal." Olivia is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut record Sour, Best Music Video for her single "good 4 u" and Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "drivers license."

SCOTT MOORE/ShutterstockKevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
FINNEAS

When he's not performing, producing and penning Grammy award-winning songs with his younger sister Billie Eilish, FINNEAS is a solo artist in his own right. The 24-year-old Oscar-winner released his debut studio album, titled Optimist, in October 2021. He is nominated for multiple awards on the night—including Album of the Year—for his work on Justin Bieber's album Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) and Billie's record Happier Than Ever.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Kid LAROI

We hope The Kid LAROI will always "Stay" the same! The 18-year-old Australian native, real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, has been winning over fans from around the world with his unique emo, pop and hip-hop sound. Alongside his Best New Artist nomination, The Kid LAROI is also up for Album of the Year for his involvement in Justin Bieber's record Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Japanese Breakfast

When she's not making us cry with her New York Times best-selling memoir Crying in H Mart, artist Michelle Zauner is making us cry with her equally beautiful music under the name Japanese Breakfast. In 2021, she released her third album, titled Jubilee, which is also up for Best Alternative Music Album.

Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock
Baby Keem

Baby Keem is all grown up! The 21-year-old rapper and producer, real name Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., has been dominating the rap scene as of late, collaborating with artists including Kanye West, Travis Scott and his very own cousin Kendrick Lamar. Alongside his Best New Artist nomination, he is nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West's Donda, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Family Ties" with Kendrick Lamar. 

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Jimmie Allen

If "Freedom Was A Highway," then Jimmie Allen is riding it all the way to the top! In the last year alone, the country star not only released the aforementioned #1 single with Brad Paisley, but also took home the trophy for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. This year, he's up for Best New Artist at the Grammys.

Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock
Glass Animals

Glass Animals are continuing to make (heat) waves with their music! The alternative band from Oxford, England, shot into superstardom with the release of their single "Heat Waves" last year, which cracked the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And, with its atmospheric sound, heavy backbeat and catchy chorus, it's easy to see why. 

IBL/Shutterstock
Saweetie

It's Saweetie's world and we're all just living in it. In the last year alone, the icy rapper, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has not only made a huge splash on the music scene with her single "Best Friend (Feat. Doja Cat)," but she also starred in the sit-com grown-ish and released her own McDonald's meal. In addition to the Best New Artist category, Saweetie is also nominated for Best Rap Song for "Best Friend."

Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
Arlo Parks

We're not going to break it to you "softly"—you need to listen to Arlo Parks. At just 21-years-old, the West London singer-songwriter, whose real name is Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, has made a reputation for herself over the years with her heartfelt lyrics and cool, slow-grooving indie pop and R&B sound. She is also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for her 2021 debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
Arooj Aftab

Allow Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab's music to bring you a taste of tranquility. The Brooklyn-based artist adeptly balances her soaring, crystal clear vocals with soulful instrumentation to create a luxurious, atmospheric experience unlike anything else you've heard before. In addition to her Best New Artist nod, Arooj is also nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

2022 Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More Make It a Date Night

3

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

4

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

5

Amy Schumer Says She’s “Out of Office” After Oscars Drama

Latest News

Martha Stewart's Cat Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs

Dave Grohl's Teen Performs at Pre-Grammys After Taylor Hawkins' Death

2022 Grammys: Billie Eilish Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Grammys 2022: Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo and Her Best New Artist Win

Exclusive

Watch Saweetie Get Emotional on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

How Questlove Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2022 Grammys

Grammys 2022: BTS’ V Cozies Up to Olivia Rodrigo in Performance