Watch Saweetie Get Emotional on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

Watch : Saweetie TEARS UP Reflecting on Grammys 2022 Journey

Saweetie has tap, tap, tapped in to her feelings.

While chatting with E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the singer was pinching herself for nabbing her first-ever nomination.

"Girl, don't make my cry," Saweetie, nominated in the Best New Artist category, said while fighting back tears. "I didn't know it would happen this quick."

Not to mention, the 28-year-old is the only female rapper up for the award. Plus, she was up for Best Rap Song thanks to her "Best Friend" collaboration with Doja Cat. (The award ultimately went to Kanye West and Jay-Z for Jail.)

"She's amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb and I just love her," Saweetie said of Doja. "I met her, like, three years ago, so I met her before we did the collaboration. I'm just so excited for us tonight."

The feeling is mutual: After all, Doja also thinks Saweetie is a real bad bitch. "I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting," she told E! News in May at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. "I don't know what's in the water. But yeah, it's really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women."