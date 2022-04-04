Watch Saweetie Get Emotional on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

2022 Grammys

At the 2022 Grammys, Best New Artist nominee Saweetie proved she’s a real bad bitch watching her dream come to life.

Saweetie has tap, tap, tapped in to her feelings.

While chatting with E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the singer was pinching herself for nabbing her first-ever nomination.

"Girl, don't make my cry," Saweetie, nominated in the Best New Artist category, said while fighting back tears. "I didn't know it would happen this quick." 

Not to mention, the 28-year-old is the only female rapper up for the award. Plus, she was up for Best Rap Song thanks to her "Best Friend" collaboration with Doja Cat. (The award ultimately went to Kanye West and Jay-Z for Jail.)

"She's amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb and I just love her," Saweetie said of Doja. "I met her, like, three years ago, so I met her before we did the collaboration. I'm just so excited for us tonight."

The feeling is mutual: After all, Doja also thinks Saweetie is a real bad bitch. "I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting," she told E! News in May at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. "I don't know what's in the water. But yeah, it's really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women."

Grammys 2022: First-Time Nominees

Saweetie has not only rolled out hit after hit, but outfit after outfit. The "My Type" singer graced the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a hot pink two piece set by Valentino. She paired the bright ensemble with matching gloves and a diamond choker. And, before stepping inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, she changed into a black gown with a mesh bodice and crystal detailing.

Sofia Carson

In Valentino.

Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana and De Beers jewelry.

Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

St. Vincent

In Gucci.

Lady Gaga

In Armani Prive and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

SZA

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa

In Versace

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli.

Kelsea Ballerini

In Raisa Vanessa.

Billy Porter

In Valentino.

Doja Cat

In Versace and a Coperni bag.

Rachel Zegler

In Dior and and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jon Baptiste

In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino.

Saweetie

In Valentino and jewelry by Messika and Dena Kemp.

Olivia Rodrigo

In Vivienne Westwood and Anabela Chan earrings.

Trevor Noah

In Gucci.

Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

Tiffany Haddish

In Prada.

H.E.R.

In Dundas.

Lenny Kravitz

In Natalia Fedner.

Mickey Guyton

In Ashish Gupta and Alexis Bittar jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Addison Rae

In Nili Lotan.

Giveon

In Chanel.

Tinashe

In GCDS.

Brandi Carlile

In Boss.

Alisha Gaddis

In Teuta Matoshi and Dora Marra headpiece.

