2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Watch Saweetie Get Emotional on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

At the 2022 Grammys, Best New Artist nominee Saweetie proved she’s a real bad bitch watching her dream come to life.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 04, 2022 1:04 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesGrammysRed Carpet Exclusive
Watch: Saweetie TEARS UP Reflecting on Grammys 2022 Journey

Saweetie has tap, tap, tapped in to her feelings.

While chatting with E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the singer was pinching herself for nabbing her first-ever nomination.

"Girl, don't make my cry," Saweetie, nominated in the Best New Artist category, said while fighting back tears. "I didn't know it would happen this quick." 

Not to mention, the 28-year-old is the only female rapper up for the award. Plus, she was up for Best Rap Song thanks to her "Best Friend" collaboration with Doja Cat. (The award ultimately went to Kanye West and Jay-Z for Jail.)

"She's amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb and I just love her," Saweetie said of Doja. "I met her, like, three years ago, so I met her before we did the collaboration. I'm just so excited for us tonight."

The feeling is mutual: After all, Doja also thinks Saweetie is a real bad bitch. "I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting," she told E! News in May at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. "I don't know what's in the water. But yeah, it's really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women."

photos
Grammys 2022: First-Time Nominees

Saweetie has not only rolled out hit after hit, but outfit after outfit. The "My Type" singer graced the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a hot pink two piece set by Valentino. She paired the bright ensemble with matching gloves and a diamond choker. And, before stepping inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, she changed into a black gown with a mesh bodice and crystal detailing.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

2022 Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More Make It a Date Night

3

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Keep reading to see all the show-stopping stars who made our best dressed list at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana and De Beers jewelry.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga

In Armani Prive and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
St. Vincent

In Gucci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SZA

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini

In Raisa Vanessa.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Doja Cat

In Versace and a Coperni bag.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler

In Dior and and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

In Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jon Baptiste
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Vivienne Westwood and Anabela Chan earrings.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Saweetie

In Valentino and jewelry by Messika and Dena Kemp.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah

In Gucci.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

In Dundas.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Addison Rae

In Saint Laurent.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tinashe
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Brandi Carlile

In Boss.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Porter
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bella Harris
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

In Nensi Dojaka.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

In Prada.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

2022 Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More Make It a Date Night

3

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

4

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

5
Exclusive

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Post-Grammys Plans Are Too Relatable

Latest News

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

Martha Stewart's Cat Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs

Dave Grohl's Teen Performs at Pre-Grammys After Taylor Hawkins' Death

2022 Grammys: Billie Eilish Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Grammys 2022: Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo and Her Best New Artist Win

Exclusive

Watch Saweetie Get Emotional on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

How Questlove Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2022 Grammys