Here's How Questlove Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2022 Grammys

Questlove has not forgotten about his 2022 Oscars experience.

During the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the musician took the stage inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to announce one of the biggest awards of the night. But before the trophy for Song of the Year was handed out, Questlove playfully decided to address his experience at the Academy Awards.

"Alright, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," he joked. "And you know, this is now a special moment for someone. And we're going to make a memory for them tonight."

The comment, which received laughs from the audience, came after Questlove won the Oscar for Outstanding Documentary Feature—a moment that followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

The shocking scene overshadowed Questlove and many other winners' achievements during what many consider the biggest award show of the year.