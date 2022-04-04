Did You Miss Trevor Noah's Subtle Will Smith Joke at the 2022 Grammys? Here's What He Said...

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

No drama here.

On April 3, Daily Show host Trevor Noah opened the 2022 Grammys with a monologue that touched on a variety of topics, including the biggest songs of the year and the return of award shows following coronavirus. Noah's opening remarks were certainly highly anticipated, as many wondered if he would address the Will Smith-Chris Rock debacle from last week's 2022 Oscars or Kanye "Ye" West, the rapper who called the comedian a slur in a March social media post (which has since been deleted).

And while Noah totally left West out of his first speech of the night, he did sneak in a slight dig at the now infamous Oscars slap. Specifically, as his monologue neared the end, Noah advised viewers to not think of the Grammys as an awards show, adding, "This is a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music. We're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing, we're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we are going to be giving out awards all throughout the night."