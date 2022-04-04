2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Post-Grammys 2022 Plans Are All Too Relatable

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen making the most out of Grammys night! Find out how the couple are planning to celebrate John's Recording Academy Global Impact Award.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 04, 2022 12:25 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsJohn LegendInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesChrissy TeigenGrammys
Watch: John Legend Teases New Song at Grammys 2022

When it comes to after-parties, John Legend prefers a more low-key celebration.

Fresh from his win as the recipient of the inaugural Recording Academy Global Impact Award, the musician caught up with Live From E! host Laverne Cox on the 2022 Grammys red carpet outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 and shared how he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, plan to celebrate his latest accolade.

"It's about the little things," he shared, before joking, "It's about what are we gonna do after the show tonight—get some Boiling Crab or something and relax."

And since their kids—daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3—are also at this year's Grammys, their post-show seafood dinner will surely be a family affair.

"The babies are here!" John told Laverne. "They're gonna come watch daddy sing."

While John is not up for any awards at this year's Grammys, the "All of Me" singer will be performing a new song at the ceremony.

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

"I can't wait for everybody to hear it," he said of the tune. "It's going to be a special moment."

A dinner and a show? Those sound like legendary plans!

Scroll on to see John and Chrissy—as well as other celebrity couples—hit the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards!

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
J Balvin & Valentina Ferrer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allea
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Justin & Hailey Bieber
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Noah Gavin & Ben Platt
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Omer Fedi & Addison Rae
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Morgane Stapleton & Chris Stapleton
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Grant Savoy & Mickey Guyton
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Finneas & Claudia Sulewski
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Annika Backes & Tiesto
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Andraia Allsop & Wolfgang Van Halen
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dan Tooker & Elle King
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Sigel & James Hunt
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rita Lowery & John 5
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis & Lucky Diaz

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

3

Grammys 2022 Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

4

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

5

Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys With Chrissy and John Legend

Latest News

Grammys 2022 Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Makes Surprise Appearance

Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance

Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys With Chrissy and John Legend

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

Martha Stewart's Cat Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs

Dave Grohl's Teen Performs at Pre-Grammys After Taylor Hawkins' Death