John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Post-Grammys 2022 Plans Are All Too Relatable

Watch : John Legend Teases New Song at Grammys 2022

When it comes to after-parties, John Legend prefers a more low-key celebration.

Fresh from his win as the recipient of the inaugural Recording Academy Global Impact Award, the musician caught up with Live From E! host Laverne Cox on the 2022 Grammys red carpet outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 and shared how he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, plan to celebrate his latest accolade.

"It's about the little things," he shared, before joking, "It's about what are we gonna do after the show tonight—get some Boiling Crab or something and relax."

And since their kids—daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3—are also at this year's Grammys, their post-show seafood dinner will surely be a family affair.

"The babies are here!" John told Laverne. "They're gonna come watch daddy sing."

While John is not up for any awards at this year's Grammys, the "All of Me" singer will be performing a new song at the ceremony.