Grammys 2022: You Need to Hear What T.J. Osbourne Would Tell His Younger Self

During the 2022 Grammy Awards' pre-telecast show in Las Vegas on April 3, Brothers Osbourne took home best country duo/group performance for their deeply personal single "Younger Me."
Before the main ceremony, T.J. Osbourne—who is only openly gay artist signed to a major country label—shared what the milestone moment meant to him.
"The award we won tonight was for a song called 'Younger Me' and it was talking about if I could go back and talk and younger self," he told host E! Live From The Red Carpet host Laverne Cox. "I'm sure you of all people you know the anguish and the heartbreak you go through. I think that's really for everyone Life is hard on people."
He continued, "If I could just be like 'man you're going to be ok. Where you get to in your life, you're going to be happy, you're going to love who you are and people are going to support you. I just won a Grammy award being an opening gay man. I feel incredible. I did not ever think this moment would happen."
Earlier in the evening, T.J.—who revealed he was gay in February 2021—accepted up his Grammy with a tearful speech alongside his brother and bandmate John Osbourne, explaining that the song was written "in response to me coming out."
"I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," he told the audience. "And I certainly never thought that I'd be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way."
He added, "But here I am tonight, not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I'm here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don't know what I did to be so lucky."
