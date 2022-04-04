Why Avril Lavigne Was "Over" Love Before Dating Boyfriend Mod Sun

For Avril Lavigne, love can be "Complicated."
The "Sk8er Boi" singer opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Mod Sun to E! News' Laverne Cox on the 2022 Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas on April 3, admitting that before she began dating the fellow musician, she was "over" relationships.
Citing the name of her recently released seventh studio album Love Sux, she exclusively revealed, "That's how I was feeling when I started making this album. I was, like, over it. I was like, 'I need a break from relationships, I'm gonna check out.' That didn't last very long, a couple days then I got myself a boyfriend."
Lavigne continued, "I was like, 'I need my independence back, I need a hot minute.' And then, like, two days later I fell in love. That's how it goes for me."
Lavigne said of her past romances that "love's hard" and "it never really ends well," but that isn't stopping her from trying.
"It's, for me, worth taking that chance and opening up and being vulnerable because I don't want to miss out on a good time," she gushed. "It has it's ups and downs but at the same time that's kind of fun, I guess."
Lavigne is also celebrating a big milestone: "This year is my 20th anniversary of my first album Let Go. How gnarly is that?"
She added that she's "stoked" to be presenting tonight and gave advice to tonight's Best New Artists nominees (she was nominated in that category 19 years ago).
"Have fun, be in the moment," she shared.
Scroll through the photos below to see Avril and Mod and more couples enjoying date night at the 2022 Grammys.