2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Sofia Carson, Lil Nas X & More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

It's music's biggest night, but we're more interested in the stars who went home winners on the fashion front at the 2022 Grammys.

Awards season is ending on a fashion high note.

The 2022 Grammys kicked off April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles but the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony due to COVID-19 and eventually moved it to Sin City.

This year Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber with eight nods each.

But before music's biggest stars could duke for the likes of Best Album, Song of the Year and more, all eyes were on the red carpet. Unlike the Oscars, which tend to bring out the most elegant of fashions, the Grammys red carpet is typically a wild mix of styles from sharp and chic to bold and sexy—and this year was no exception.

Sofia Carson glided down the carpet in a gorgeous green Valentino gown, while Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce in a curve-hugging, one-shoulder, animal-print Roberto Cavalli number, featuring a dangerously-high high slit.

photos
Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Lil Nas X was also a standout serving up a wild pearl-encrusted Balmain ensemble.

So else nailed their look on music's biggest night? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana and De Beers jewelry.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
St. Vincent

In Gucci.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga

In Armani Prive and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SZA

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini

In Raisa Vanessa.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Porter

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Doja Cat

In Versace and a Coperni bag.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler

In Dior and and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jon Baptiste

In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Saweetie

In Valentino and jewelry by Messika and Dena Kemp.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Vivienne Westwood and Anabela Chan earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

In Prada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

In Dundas.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lenny Kravitz

In Natalia Fedner.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mickey Guyton

In Ashish Gupta and Alexis Bittar jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Addison Rae

In Nili Lotan.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Giveon

In Chanel.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tinashe

In GCDS.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Brandi Carlile

In Boss.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis

In Teuta Matoshi and Dora Marra headpiece.

