2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Sofia Carson, Lil Nas X And More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

It's music's biggest night, but we're more interested in the stars who went home winners on the fashion front at the 2022 Grammys.

Awards season is ending on a fashion high note.

The 2022 Grammys kicked off April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles but the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony due to COVID-19 and eventually moved it to Sin City.

This year Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber with eight nods each.

But before music's biggest stars could duke for the likes of Best Album, Song of the Year and more, all eyes were on the red carpet. Unlike the Oscars, which tend to bring out the most elegant of fashions, the Grammys red carpet is typically a wild mix of styles from sharp and chic to bold and sexy—and this year was no exception.

Sofia Carson glided down the carpet in a gorgeous green Valentino gown, while Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce in a curve-hugging, one-shoulder leopard number, featuring a dangerously-high high slit.

photos
Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Lil Nas X was also a standout serving up a wild pearl-encrusted Balmain ensemble.

So else nailed their look on music's biggest night? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

In Versace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Doja Cat

In Versace.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SZA
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jon Baptiste
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halsey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
St. Vincent

In Gucci.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler

In Dior.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cynthia Erivo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Addison Rae
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tinashe
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bella Harris
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tiara Thomas
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Saweetie
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Porter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mickey Guyton
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka
John Legend
