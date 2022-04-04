2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Lady Gaga's red carpet ensembles have been turning heads all awards season—and the one she rocked to the 2022 Grammys on April 3 was no exception. Take a look below.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 04, 2022 12:13 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsLady GagaCelebritiesGrammys2022 grammys glambot
Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys

Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga.

The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gaga has been serving up plenty of looks this awards season after receiving numerous nods for her performance in House of Gucci. She sashayed down the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a stunning white dress by Armani Privé in February, before donning on not one, but two show-stopping outfits on Oscars night in the following month.

The 36-year-old is nominated for five Grammy Awards—including both Album and Record of the Year—for her Love for Sale jazz album and "I Get a Kick Out of You" duet with music legend Tony Bennett. She is also slated to sing at the awards ceremony, which will also feature performances from stars such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend and Carrie Underwood.

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

When Gaga first got word of her Grammy nominations, she penned a moving tribute to her frequent collaborator Bennett, who went public his Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis last year, and recalled how she will always remember telling him the exciting news. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

3

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

"I'll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz—a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history," she wrote in a Nov. 23 Instagram post. "This album happened because it was Tony's idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did."

Adding that she's "honored to be his companion in music and his friend," Gaga wrote, "I love you Tony, and the world loves you too."

Only time will tell if Gaga and Bennett will take home any Grammys this year. For now, scroll on to see Mother Monster's most memorable red carpet looks.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The A Star Is Born actress continues to look like a true Hollywood star off-screen.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This Barbie wants to party! Gaga arrived to the Met Gala in not one - but four different outfits. This pink one is screams HOT. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga sparkled in a sequin Celine dress at the 2019 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The "Shallow" performer arrived to the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in a high-neck Louis Vuitton dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The triple threat was a showstopper in a white Dior Haute Couture gown at 2019 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Poker Face" singer made her Calvin Klein dress her own by pairing it with Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up boots at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

At the 2019 National Board of Review Gala, Lady Gaga stunned in a black Ralph Lauren black tuxedo gown.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe winner was a vision in a powder blue Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born, the Grammy winner stunned in a metallic silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The "Telephone" singer proved that she is not afraid to take a fashion risk when she wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen dress at the London premiere of A Star Is Born.

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

The SAG Award winning actress made a statement in an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to speak the Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2018.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The engaged star stunned in a velvet frock at the Star Is Born press conference at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images

The Lady Gaga Enigma performer shined in a white midi dress which she paired with black heels at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The New York native wowed in a feathered Valentino Couture frock at the 2018 Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There was no doubt that the Mother Monster knows how to make an entrance when she arrived in a custom Armani Privé gown at the 2018 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Applesauce" songwriter had a true rock star moment on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Before taking the stage at the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show, Lady Gaga stopped for photographers.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The "Shallow" singer struck a pose in floor-length black gown at the 2016 British Fashion Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The fashionista rocked a futuristic look on the red carpet inspired by the 2016 Met Gala's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga dazzled in a strapless white Brandon Maxwell dress at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The MTV Video Music Awards winner struck a pose in a backless nude gown at the 2016 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The "Just Dance" performer showed off her artist side in a brightly colored ensemble at the 2016 Grammys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The LGBTQ advocate looked like a true Hollywood starlet in a black off the shoulder gown at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga received lots of attention for her menswear-inspired look by Brandon Maxwell at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The American Horror Story actress brought old Hollywood glamour to the 2015 Emmys in a black one-shouldered Brandon Maxwell stunner.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Red hot! The 32-year-old performer rocked the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sequined Tom Ford dress with a dramatic thigh-high split.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Star Is Born actress made a statement on the red carpet by pairing a beautiful Azzedine Alaia gown with red leather gloves at the 2015 Oscars.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Talk about a show stopper! Lady Gaga graced the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in a kimono-style dress adorned with feathers in honor of that year's exhibition, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Bad Romance" performer brought the drama in a cleavage-baring Brandon Maxwell frock before taking the stage with Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammys.

photos
View More Photos From Lady Gaga's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

3

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

4

2022 Grammys: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More Make It a Date Night

5

Grammys: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Punk's Perfect Couple

Latest News

Exclusive

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Post-Grammys Plans Are Too Relatable

Exclusive

Why Avril Lavigne Was "Over" Love Before Dating Boyfriend Mod Sun

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Grammys: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Punk's Perfect Couple

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

Exclusive

Lil Nas X Had This to Say to His Haters at the 2022 Grammys