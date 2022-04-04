Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Punk's Perfect Couple

Watch : Inside Kourtney & Travis' Oscars Cinderella Moment

The drummer and his emo girl put on quite the show at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian embraced more red carpet PDA while stepping out at the award ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3—and we wouldn't expect anything less.

The engaged couple, who also shared an intimate moment at the Oscars last week, showed off both their love and their edgy fashion at the Grammys this year. Travis wore a hot pink coat over a black vest and trousers set for the evening, while Kourtney stunned in a cutout pantsuit with mesh gloves and sunglasses.

During the ceremony, Travis will be performing alongside singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper and music director Adam Blackstone, Billboard previously reported. Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. and more chart-topping artists will also perform at the 2022 Grammys.

Travis' latest show is just one stop on his road to the top. He gave a concert onstage at the Oscars on March 27, playing drums while Reba McEntire performed "Somehow You Do," and the Blink-182 rocker has been working closely with pal Machine Gun Kelly on new music.