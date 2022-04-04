2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Punk's Perfect Couple

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed another glamorous date night on the red carpet for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. See their look before the show on April 3.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 04, 2022 12:12 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Inside Kourtney & Travis' Oscars Cinderella Moment

The drummer and his emo girl put on quite the show at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian embraced more red carpet PDA while stepping out at the award ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3—and we wouldn't expect anything less.

The engaged couple, who also shared an intimate moment at the Oscars last week, showed off both their love and their edgy fashion at the Grammys this year. Travis wore a hot pink coat over a black vest and trousers set for the evening, while Kourtney stunned in a cutout pantsuit with mesh gloves and sunglasses.

During the ceremony, Travis will be performing alongside singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper and music director Adam Blackstone, Billboard previously reported. Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. and more chart-topping artists will also perform at the 2022 Grammys.

Travis' latest show is just one stop on his road to the top. He gave a concert onstage at the Oscars on March 27, playing drums while Reba McEntire performed "Somehow You Do," and the Blink-182 rocker has been working closely with pal Machine Gun Kelly on new music.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"We made an incredible album," Travis tweeted on March 25 of their latest project, mainstream sellout. "So proud of you/us @machinegunkelly and everyone involved. Thank you to everyone listening and supporting," adding, "Let's goooooooo." 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

3

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

While Travis has yet to win a Grammy Award, his album California was nominated in 2017 in the category of Best Rock Album.

Five years later, he's taking the stage with his fiancée by his side. As Travis wrote earlier this week, "Life's good," with Kourtney replying, "And only getting better." 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

See more couples at the Grammys 2022 red carpet here.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
J Balvin & Valentina Ferrer
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Justin & Hailey Bieber
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Noah Gavin & Ben Platt
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Omer Fedi & Addison Rae
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Morgane Stapleton & Chris Stapleton
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Grant Savoy & Mickey Guyton
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Finneas & Claudia Sulewski
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Annika Backes & Tiesto
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Andraia Allsop & Wolfgang Van Halen
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dan Tooker & Elle King
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Sigel & James Hunt
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rita Lowery & John 5
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis & Lucky Diaz

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

3

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

4

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

5
Exclusive

BTS Just Revealed Their Dream List of Collaborations at Grammys 2022

Latest News

Exclusive

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Post-Grammys Plans Are Too Relatable

Exclusive

Why Avril Lavigne Was "Over" Love Before Dating Boyfriend Mod Sun

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Grammys: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Punk's Perfect Couple

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

Exclusive

Lil Nas X Had This to Say to His Haters at the 2022 Grammys