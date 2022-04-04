Lil Nas X Had This to Say to His Haters at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Watch : Lil Nas X on Grammys Return After "Old Town Road" Success

Lil Nas X did not come to play!

The Montero artist showed up at the 2022 Grammys in a look from Balmain, telling Live From E!'s Laverne Cox that the ensemble was chosen because he wanted "eat the whole night up." As he put it, "We gonna knock it out tonight."

Lil Nas X had good reason to go all out: He's nominated for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, a truly impressive feat considering Montero is his debut studio album. And though he previously won a Grammy alongside Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road," the star noted that people didn't think he'd attend another Grammy ceremony: "A lot of people did not expect me to be back here," he said. "But I'm here, baby. Five nominations—let's take some home!"

As for his performance, Lil Nas X kept the details to himself, saying, "I don't want to ruin it for you. I'll let y'all be the judge."

The only thing he would say is "y'all may not be ready."