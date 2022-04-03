Jack Harlow's Expletive-Filled Defense of Lil Nas X Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Watch : Jack Harlow Talks Grammys 2022 Performance With Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow will not stand for anyone bad mouthing Lil Nas X.

The "WHATS POPPIN" artist proved this to be true during the 2022 Grammy Awards. Specifically, while speaking with E!'s Laverne Cox, Jack revealed that he had a message for those bothered with people in the LGBTQ+ community making hip hop music.

"Wake the f--k up," he exclusively said on Live From E!: Grammys. "What the f--k's wrong with you? It's ridiculous."

As for his "Industry Baby" collaborator? Jack had nothing but glowing things to say, sharing, "He's trailblazing a path that, you know, it's sad that it has to be trailblazed. But I think it's amazing. He's innovating the game—and it's fresh, it's powerful and it's necessary."

Further proving his love for Lil Nas X, Jack shared that he owed the rapper "a lot for this moment" at the Grammys. "I'm grateful to him," he added ahead of his Grammys performance.