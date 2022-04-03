Jack Harlow's Expletive-Filled Defense of Lil Nas X Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Jack Harlow will not stand for anyone bad mouthing Lil Nas X.
The "WHATS POPPIN" artist proved this to be true during the 2022 Grammy Awards. Specifically, while speaking with E!'s Laverne Cox, Jack revealed that he had a message for those bothered with people in the LGBTQ+ community making hip hop music.
"Wake the f--k up," he exclusively said on Live From E!: Grammys. "What the f--k's wrong with you? It's ridiculous."
As for his "Industry Baby" collaborator? Jack had nothing but glowing things to say, sharing, "He's trailblazing a path that, you know, it's sad that it has to be trailblazed. But I think it's amazing. He's innovating the game—and it's fresh, it's powerful and it's necessary."
Further proving his love for Lil Nas X, Jack shared that he owed the rapper "a lot for this moment" at the Grammys. "I'm grateful to him," he added ahead of his Grammys performance.
Speaking of his Grammys performance with Lil Nas X, Jack stayed tight-lipped, telling Laverne, "Is it really my place to tell? My man set this up. He has so much in store, I feel like it's not my place to say anything about it."
However, he did note to viewers at home that they should make sure to watch. Oh, we are. Don't you worry, Jack!
Heading into the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Jack was nominated for two Grammys, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Industry Baby" and Album of the Year for Lil Nas X's Montero. Unfortunately for Jack, he lost the Best Melodic Rap Performance award to Kanye West's "Hurricane."
For a full list of winners, click here.