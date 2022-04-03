2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Why Olivia Rodrigo Never Thought in Her "Wildest Dreams" She'd Be at Grammy Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo said she could "never have imagined in my wildest dreams" that she'd be nominated for the big four awards at the 2022 Grammys. See what she told E! News' Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

Introducing Olivia Rodrigo, Grammy winner! 

The "drivers license" star is pinching herself after attending her first-ever Grammy Awards, where she already took home her first trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance—all before the ceremony officially starts in Las Vegas. She's also nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist and more.

Rocking a Vivienne Westwood gown on the red carpet, Olivia, 19, told E! News' Laverne Cox why this is such a surreal moment for her.

She said she "could never have imagined in my wildest dreams" that she'd be nominated for the big four awards at the Grammys this year. "I've grown up watching the Grammys religiously," she shared. "I watched everyone's performances on YouTube so many times. So, to be here tonight with all these incredible people is such an honor."

Olivia, who embarks on her sold-out SOUR tour later this week, then shared the message she wants to tell fans during this monumental event. "I would want to give them the biggest thank you in the world," she said. "This is all because of them and you guys have completely changed my life in all the best ways." 

Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments

For her night out, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wore a satin gown with long black gloves and choker necklaces for a punk-rock aesthetic.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"I wanted to do something like fun and young," she told Laverne of her look, "but you know we're at the Grammys. It's glamorous. It's classy. So, that's the vibe." 

The vibe will continue when the 2022 Grammy Awards kicks off at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Trevor Noah on CBS. Before the show starts, see all the red carpet looks here.

