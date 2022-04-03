Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Award Season Continues at the 2022 Grammys

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She celebrated on Twitter, writing, "I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode."

Last year was a big one for the star as 2021 was not only filled with new releases and Grammy wins but also a college graduation from Texas Southern University. But, as Megan told E! News, she hopes to keep the momentum going in 2022.

"I didn't make any specific resolutions for 2022," Megan said. "I just want to continue to be the best version of myself, represent for all my hot girls in 2022 and uplift my community."

