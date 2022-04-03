2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa's Blonde Hair Transformation at Grammys 2022

Dua Lipa debuted blonde hair at the Grammys 2022 ceremony on April 3. Take a look at her new 'do below.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 03, 2022
Watch: Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

Cold heart, hot outfit.

Dua Lipa stepped out on the 2022 Grammys red carpet with blonde hair, which she paired with a gorgeous Versace look.

The superstar singer is set to present at the April 3 awards ceremony along with fellow artists Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Jared Leto and more.

The "New Rules" singer is a three-time Grammy winner, but she isn't nominated this year. However, in 2021, Dua racked up an impressive six nominations and scored the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. This year's nominees for the coveted category of Best Pop Vocal Album are Olivia Rodrigo for Sour, Ariana Grande for Positions, Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever, Doja Cat for Planet Her (Deluxe) and Justin Bieber for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

The London native is coming off a busy year. She started her own podcast and lifestyle newsletter, Service95, while also being on the road.

And of course, throughout her tour, the singer has donned some pretty show-stopping looks, from a neon green jumpsuit with matching gloves to a mesh one-piece covered in black cutouts and crystals.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tonight's look is certainly no exception. To see more red carpet fashion, keep scrolling!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Leto

In Gucci

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SZA

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jon Baptiste

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber

In Balenciaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emonee Larussa

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

     

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

    

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimme Allen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arlo Parks

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli

