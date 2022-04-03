2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa's Blonde Hair Transformation at Grammys 2022

Dua Lipa debuted blonde hair at the Grammys 2022 ceremony on April 3. Take a look at her new 'do below.

Cold heart, hot outfit.

Dua Lipa stepped out on the 2022 Grammys red carpet with blonde hair, which she paired with a gorgeous Versace look.

The superstar singer is set to present at the April 3 awards ceremony along with fellow artists Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Jared Leto and more.

The "New Rules" singer is a three-time Grammy winner, but she isn't nominated this year. However, in 2021, Dua racked up an impressive six nominations and scored the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. This year's nominees for the coveted category of Best Pop Vocal Album are Olivia Rodrigo for Sour, Ariana Grande for Positions, Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever, Doja Cat for Planet Her (Deluxe) and Justin Bieber for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

The London native is coming off a busy year. She started her own podcast and lifestyle newsletter, Service95, while also being on the road.

Grammys 2022: First-Time Nominees

And of course, throughout her tour, the singer has donned some pretty show-stopping looks, from a neon green jumpsuit with matching gloves to a mesh one-piece covered in black cutouts and crystals.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tonight's look is certainly no exception. To see more red carpet fashion, keep scrolling!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

     

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

    

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Porter

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Kali Uchis

   

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rachel Zegler

In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

St. Vincent

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Casadei 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Donatella Versace

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jekalyn Carr

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laura Segura

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Snoh Aalegra

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

J Balvin

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture

