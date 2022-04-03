Billy Porter Says His Success Is Proof of the "Power of Authenticity" at 2022 Grammys

Watch : Billy Porter Shares the Power of Authenticity at Grammys 2022

Billy Porter is "living proof" that authenticity is the key to success.

At the 2022 Grammys, the Pose star spoke to Live From E!'s Laverne Cox about the boundaries they've broken, saying that his presence at the Las Vegas event is a reminder that anything is possible. And while he always knew that he was capable of being successful, the star said he didn't know he could "be myself."

"I was trying to be someone else," Billy explained. "I was trying to be masculine enough to fit in. That didn't work out so well."

The actor, who is presenting a category at the ceremony, added that he only saw true progress in his career when he started "being authentic and myself."

"All of a sudden, stuff started to happen," Billy said. "So I'm happy. It's nice."

Billy shared he and Laverne are "living proof" of the power of authenticity, adding, "We, in this space, give the whole world permission [to be themselves.]"