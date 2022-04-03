2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Billy Porter Says His Success Is Proof of the "Power of Authenticity" at 2022 Grammys

At the 2022 Grammys, Billy Porter shared one of the most important lessons he's learned since becoming a bonafide star. See what they had to say here!

Watch: Billy Porter Shares the Power of Authenticity at Grammys 2022

Billy Porter is "living proof" that authenticity is the key to success.

At the 2022 Grammys, the Pose star spoke to Live From E!'s Laverne Cox about the boundaries they've broken, saying that his presence at the Las Vegas event is a reminder that anything is possible. And while he always knew that he was capable of being successful, the star said he didn't know he could "be myself."

"I was trying to be someone else," Billy explained. "I was trying to be masculine enough to fit in. That didn't work out so well."

The actor, who is presenting a category at the ceremony, added that he only saw true progress in his career when he started "being authentic and myself."

"All of a sudden, stuff started to happen," Billy said. "So I'm happy. It's nice."

Billy shared he and Laverne are "living proof" of the power of authenticity, adding, "We, in this space, give the whole world permission [to be themselves.]"

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

This is Billy's latest Grammys appearance, having gone viral in years past for their out of this world outfits. In 2020, the Cinderella star wore a motorized hat that made for a truly head-turning moment. As cameras clicked away, a curtain of jewels pulled back to reveal Billy's stunning makeup—talk about a scene stealer!

This year, the star is wearing a fuschia jumpsuit from Valentino and shoes from Jimmy Choo, a 'fit styled by Ty Hunter. As Billy told Laverne, the hot pink shade is the color of the season and Valentino sent the look exclusively for him, "so you can't say no to that."

In fact, the red carpet was covered in a sea of bright colors and sequins, with the nominees going for bold ensembles all around. Even Saweetie showed up in a fuschia 'fit, proving that the Grammys continue to be one of the most fashionable and daring shows of the season!

To see if your favorite artists are taking home a Grammy, check out the list of winners here!

