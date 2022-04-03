Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and More Stars Make 2022 Grammys the Ultimate Date Night

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Dinner and a show? Sounds like a date night to E!

Hollywood's biggest and best musicians brought their lucky plus-ones to the 2022 Grammys for what promises to be a night full of amazing performances and, most important, a night of celebration. Among this year's nominees are Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, Arlo Parks and Ariana Grande.

The Grammy attendees gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the show is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. This is Noah's second turn in the role and unlike last year, the April 3 ceremony will see him emceeing for a live audience.

Sitting in the crowd is nominee Chelsea Handler with boyfriend and No. 1 fan Jo Koy, as well as Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd. And even TikTok star Addison Rae snagged an invite thanks to boyfriend and musician Omer Fedi, who planted a kiss on the dancer's lips as they posed for the cameras—and dare we say they were giving Kravis vibes?