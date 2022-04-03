2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and More Stars Make 2022 Grammys the Ultimate Date Night

Chelsea Handler, Maren Morris and Addison Rae turned the 2022 Grammys ceremony into their date night. See the stylishly dressed stars walk the red carpet with their partners here!

By Cydney Contreras Apr 03, 2022
Red CarpetMusicAwardsJohn LegendPDAChelsea HandlerCelebritiesChrissy TeigenGrammys
Dinner and a show? Sounds like a date night to E!

Hollywood's biggest and best musicians brought their lucky plus-ones to the 2022 Grammys for what promises to be a night full of amazing performances and, most important, a night of celebration. Among this year's nominees are Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, Arlo Parks and Ariana Grande. 

The Grammy attendees gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the show is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. This is Noah's second turn in the role and unlike last year, the April 3 ceremony will see him emceeing for a live audience.

Sitting in the crowd is nominee Chelsea Handler with boyfriend and No. 1 fan Jo Koy, as well as Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd. And even TikTok star Addison Rae snagged an invite thanks to boyfriend and musician Omer Fedi, who planted a kiss on the dancer's lips as they posed for the cameras—and dare we say they were giving Kravis vibes?

photos
Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Though Addison and Omer have attended events together since they started dating, this is the first time they've walked a red carpet as a couple. And it's only fitting that Addison is by Omer's side as the guitarist is nominated alongside Lil Nas X, who's up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

In addition, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walked the red carpet, proving that the Grammys are well and truly back to being a star-studded affair.

Keep scrolling to see the all stars who made the 2022 Grammys into a date night!

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Omer Fedi & Addison Rae
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Finneas & Claudia Sulewski
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Annika Backes & Tiesto
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Andraia Allsop & Wolfgang Van Halen
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dan Tooker & Elle King
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Sigel & James Hunt
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rita Lowery & John 5
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis & Lucky Diaz

