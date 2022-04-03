2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood's Grammys 2022 Look Is as Good as Gold

Even before Carrie Underwood graced the stage at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the singer as she stunned in a gorgeous gold gown for music's biggest night.

By Kisha Forde Apr 03, 2022 10:52 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCarrie UnderwoodCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers

If you didn't already love Carrie Underwood, you probably will after seeing her ensemble for the 2022 Grammys.
 
The 39-year-old singer—who, in addition to being nominated for two awards this year, will also perform in just a few hours—wore a stunning look for the April 3 show, gracing the red carpet in a gold ombre dress with a crystal bodice. Carrie paired the flowing gown with statement diamond earrings.
 
It's worth noting that the country superstar, whose nominations this year include Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "If I Didn't Love You," with Jason Aldean, is already a Grammy winner seven times over—which is of course, a number that may easily change by the end of music's biggest night.

Carrie's appearance and performance at this year's Grammys, held in Las Vegas, couldn't be more perfect for the singer since she's also in the middle of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, the Reflection tour.

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

"Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer," she has said. "And we've all really been missing that."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

3

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live," she added. "But it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

And with the Grammys in town this year—life for Carrie may be nothing short of just a dream.

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

2

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

3

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

4

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

5
Exclusive

BTS Just Revealed Their Dream List of Collaborations at Grammys 2022

Latest News

Exclusive

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Post-Grammys Plans Are Too Relatable

Exclusive

Why Avril Lavigne Was "Over" Love Before Dating Boyfriend Mod Sun

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Grammys: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Punk's Perfect Couple

You Need to See Justin Bieber's Bold Grammys Accessories

Exclusive

Lil Nas X Had This to Say to His Haters at the 2022 Grammys