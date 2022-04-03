2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
BTS Just Revealed Their Dream List of Collaborations at the 2022 Grammys and It's Dynamite

K-Pop superstars BTS revealed the A-list music icons they want to work with during E!'s 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet show. Watch the exclusive interview to hear their dream collabs.

Watch: BTS Share Their DREAM Collaboration at Grammys 2022

No one does a red carpet like BTS.

The K-Pop superstars perfectly coordinated once again while walking the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet in Las Vegas on April 3. The 7-member boy band talked exclusively with E! News' Laverne Cox about their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Butter" and what it would mean to them to win.

"It's an award voted on by the peers in the music industry, so that means so much," RM shared. "These two years were so exhausting and devastating and if we got any Grammys it would all pay off."

When asked by Cox who is the "smoothest dancer," the singers adorably teased each other.

BTS is about to kick off a series of Las Vegas concerts and they joked they are excited to do some "shopping" in their down time.

They also revealed their dream list of collaborations and the artists they named are pure "Dynamite."

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Suga said Lady Gaga while V suggested Olivia Rodrigo. J-Hope added J. Balvin and RM said Snoop Dogg.

Let's make it happen, people!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Check out our exclusive interview with BTS above and check out all the Grammys arrivals below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Leto

In Gucci

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SZA

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jon Baptiste

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber

In Balenciaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emonee Larussa

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

     

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

    

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimme Allen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arlo Parks

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli

