BTS Just Revealed Their Dream List of Collaborations at the 2022 Grammys and It's Dynamite

Watch : BTS Share Their DREAM Collaboration at Grammys 2022

No one does a red carpet like BTS.

The K-Pop superstars perfectly coordinated once again while walking the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet in Las Vegas on April 3. The 7-member boy band talked exclusively with E! News' Laverne Cox about their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Butter" and what it would mean to them to win.

"It's an award voted on by the peers in the music industry, so that means so much," RM shared. "These two years were so exhausting and devastating and if we got any Grammys it would all pay off."

When asked by Cox who is the "smoothest dancer," the singers adorably teased each other.

BTS is about to kick off a series of Las Vegas concerts and they joked they are excited to do some "shopping" in their down time.

They also revealed their dream list of collaborations and the artists they named are pure "Dynamite."