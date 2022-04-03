Dillon Francis Is All of Us Bringing Snacks to Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Dillon Francis brought his real love to the red carpet!

The "Get Low" artist turned up to the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3 with the best accessory of all—or certainly the most delicious. Along with a casual blue T-shirt and silver chain necklace, Dillon walked the red carpet with a Walgreens shopping bag filled with Little Bite muffins straight out of our childhood.

Despite how it may look, we're gonna guess that he's not delivering Postmates, but rather just coming prepared for the award show, which is hosted by comedian Trevor Noah in Las Vegas this year. And, based on this look, it seems Sin City offered some pretty limited dining options for a pre-Grammys meal.

Along with his drugstore treats, Dillon also showed off his Grammys ticket on the red carpet, posing alongside Diplo (who, for his part, debuted bright blue hair at the event). Diplo, who previously released "Coronight Fever b2b" with Dillon, is somewhat of a Grammy Awards expert after having already won three trophies.