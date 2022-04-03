2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
JoJo Siwa Shares Insight Into Her "Very Happy" Relationship With New Girlfriend

While at the GLAAD Media Awards, JoJo Siwa exclusively told E! News about her relationship and shared why she believes the world will be "very happy" to learn the identity of her new girlfriend.

Watch: JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

JoJo Siwa is sharing a glimpse into her top secret new relationship. 

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old dancer surprised her fans by revealing on a podcast that she has a new special someone in her life. While attending the GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, JoJo took a moment to discuss her exciting new romance, exclusively telling E! News, "I'm very, very happy." 

The YouTuber revealed that she and her partner have been together for "a few months." And while she didn't name any names, JoJo did seemingly hint at her girlfriend's identity by sharing that she might be someone that JoJo has known for a while before the pair decided to take their relationship to the next level.  

"I will say that I have made some choices. You know, I didn't really have my eyes open," JoJo shared. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love." 

But, while she's very happy, JoJo shared that her fans will be even happier when they learn the identity of her new girlfriend. She added, "I'll say the world is going to be very happy when I say who it is." 

And it sounds like fans might not have to wait too much longer to find out, either. "I told my girlfriend, I said six months, but we both know I'm not gonna keep it a secret for that long," JoJo joked. "So, I don't know, when it feels right." 

She added, "Odds are it'll slip out soon who it is." 

Prior to her new relationship, JoJo previously dated Kylie Prew for nine months before the couple went their separate ways in October 2021. Five months later, the Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed that she had found love again on the March 30 episode of the Rachel Uncensored podcast.

"We're not single," JoJo confirmed at the time. "I say ‘we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady." 

