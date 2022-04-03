JoJo Siwa Shares Insight Into Her "Very Happy" Relationship With New Girlfriend

Watch : JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

JoJo Siwa is sharing a glimpse into her top secret new relationship.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old dancer surprised her fans by revealing on a podcast that she has a new special someone in her life. While attending the GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, JoJo took a moment to discuss her exciting new romance, exclusively telling E! News, "I'm very, very happy."

The YouTuber revealed that she and her partner have been together for "a few months." And while she didn't name any names, JoJo did seemingly hint at her girlfriend's identity by sharing that she might be someone that JoJo has known for a while before the pair decided to take their relationship to the next level.

"I will say that I have made some choices. You know, I didn't really have my eyes open," JoJo shared. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love."