Laverne Cox Proves Purple Is the New Black With Must-See Grammys 2022 Hair Transformation

Before hosting E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, host Laverne Cox showcased a brand-new hairstyle on the Grammys 2022 red carpet. Get all the details on her look.

This is how you do it Laverne Cox

Before interviewing the biggest stars on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the Orange Is the New Black star walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys where she turned heads for all the right reasons. 

On April 3, Laverne debuted a brand-new purple hairstyle that fit perfectly with her black ensemble. Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli, the outfit included a dress from John Galliano, bracelets from Hamilton Jewelers and more accessories from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni and Le Vian. 

"I'm wearing archival John Galliano from the 2007 collection," Laverne told E! News during Live From the Red Carpet. "We just did a little hair and makeup inspired by that period in Galliano's career. I'm obsessed."

This makes Laverne's first Grammys red carpet appearance since she attended music's biggest night in 2017. For this year's show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the actress was on hand to interview the biggest stars including BTS and Maren Morris.

Before the show began, celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright shared details behind the hair change. 

"For last looks and shine, I used the Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray," she said in a statement. "Since Laverne Cox will be outside on E! Grammy's red carpet, this weightless spray is perfect for keeping the hair smooth and frizz-free." 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne may not be the only one showcasing a unique hair color on the red carpet at the Grammys.

When arriving to music's biggest night, Diplo continued to work his blue buzzed cut fans fell in love with during Oscars weekend. As for who else may switch up their hair in Sin City, you'll just have to stay tuned.

Until then, keep reading to see what more stars are wearing at the 2022 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Leto

In Gucci

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SZA

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jon Baptiste

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber

In Balenciaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emonee Larussa

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

     

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

    

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimme Allen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arlo Parks

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli

