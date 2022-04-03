Laverne Cox Proves Purple Is the New Black With Must-See Grammys 2022 Hair Transformation

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

This is how you do it Laverne Cox!

Before interviewing the biggest stars on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the Orange Is the New Black star walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys where she turned heads for all the right reasons.

On April 3, Laverne debuted a brand-new purple hairstyle that fit perfectly with her black ensemble. Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli, the outfit included a dress from John Galliano, bracelets from Hamilton Jewelers and more accessories from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni and Le Vian.

"I'm wearing archival John Galliano from the 2007 collection," Laverne told E! News during Live From the Red Carpet. "We just did a little hair and makeup inspired by that period in Galliano's career. I'm obsessed."

This makes Laverne's first Grammys red carpet appearance since she attended music's biggest night in 2017. For this year's show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the actress was on hand to interview the biggest stars including BTS and Maren Morris.