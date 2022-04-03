2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is up for three awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album for Positions—announced that she will not be attending the ceremony in Las Vegas.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 03, 2022
Thank u, maybe next year.

Hours before the 2022 GrammysAriana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence. 

"some positions memories to celebrate grammy day," she wrote in the caption. "reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so."

Grande went on to say "it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love," explaining that being recognized for her hard work "is not something to take for granted."

Adding that she feels like she's "already won," the 28-year-old added in a message to other nominees, "i am celebrating all of you there today!"

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

Grande currently has two Grammys on her shelf, but that number might just change by the end of music's biggest night. Positions is currently nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while the its lead single of the same name is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. In addition, Grande's work as a songwriter and featured artist on Doja Cat's Planet Her has received a nod in the Album of the Year category.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

This is not the first time Grande has skipped out on the Grammys despite being nominated for multiple awards. In 2019, she opted not to attend the awards show after a disagreement with its producers over her scheduled performance at that year's event. Grande later shared photos of the Zac Posen gown she would've worn to the ceremony, writing on her Instagram, "when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year's Grammys was partially held outside with a limited audience—meaning that stars like Grande watched the show virtually despite being a nominee. So, when the pop star found out that she and Lady Gaga had nabbed a trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their "Rain on Me" duet, it made for a pretty funny online exchange.

"MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!!!???" she tweeted at the time, sharing a screenshot from Gaga's Instagram Live that showed the House of Gucci star meditating with her eyes closed. She added in another tweet, "eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this."

This year, Gaga is also looking to expand her Grammys collection as she's up for five awards, including Album of the Year for her Love for Sale collaboration with Tony Bennett.

While Grande has decided to skip the 64th annual Grammy Awards, the show must go on. See all the red carpet arrivals below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Leto

In Gucci

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SZA

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jon Baptiste

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber

In Balenciaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emonee Larussa

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

     

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

    

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimme Allen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arlo Parks

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

