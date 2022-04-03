Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch : Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event

Mama-to-be Rihanna is pretty in pink again!

The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.

Rihanna has sported a number of daring looks in public since revealing she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's first baby in a stylish media photo shoot in late January, during which she also sported a bright pink outfit. Many fans have celebrated RiRi's fashion-forward maternity style.

Last month, after the singer stepped out in a black leather jacket and matching mini skirt and thigh-high boots, Kim Kardashian commented on Instagram, "OMGGGGGG," along with several fire emojis. The reality star added, "@Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever."