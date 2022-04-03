Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Music's biggest night is finally here!

After much anticipation, the 2022 Grammys are expected to kick off April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the city and venue may be different from years past, many things remain the same including the unbelievable star power.

For starters, Trevor Noah is slated to host the live telecast, which is expected to feature performances from a wide variety of artists including Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, BTS, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Maverick City Music.

As for who could walk away with a trophy? Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande are favored to win at the star-studded event.

Before the biggest awards of the night are announced, there's one think fans can't stop talking about: the red carpet of course. From designer gowns and colorful suits to bold accessories and wild hairstyles, there's so much to see on the Grammys red carpet.