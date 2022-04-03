SNL Host Jerrod Carmichael Jokes He's "Sick" Of Talking About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Watch : Chris Rock SPEAKS OUT on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Sick of talking about Will Smith slipping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? So is Jerrod Carmichael.

The comedian hosted Saturday Night Live on April 2 and addressed the fatigue of the subject in his opening monologue.

"I'm not gonna talk about it," he told the audience "I kept talking about it, you can't make me talk about it. Do you want to talk about it? Aren't you sick of talking about it?"

The 34-year-old joked that he couldn't believe it had only been six days since the notorious incident, which occurred live on-air on March 27.

"Doesn't it feel like it happened years ago?" he asked the audience. "Doesn't it feel like it happened when we were all in in high school? It feels like it happened somewhere between Jamiroquai and 9/11. It feels like we've been living in the wake of it our whole lives."

Carmichael also explained how he grew progressively more and more tired of the drama surrounding the slap throughout the week. On Monday, the day following the altercation, the comedian said that "you wouldn't be able to get me to shut up" about it.