Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

We're happier than ever, because it's the biggest night in music.
The 2022 Grammy Awards are underway, with a pre-show streaming online before the main event airing live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Several familiar faces scored nominations in this year's categories—including Taylor Swift, Drake and Lil Nas X—but it's also sure to be a memorable night for some first-time nominees, including Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez.
"Freedom" artist Jon Batiste heads into the Grammy Awards ceremony with the most nominations (11!), while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow him with eight nods each. Thanks to her smash debut "drivers license," Rodrigo joins newly-crowned Oscar winner Billie Eilish in the roster with seven nominations each.
The red carpet is kicking off with plenty of daring looks, but that's only the start of the action-packed evening. Rodrigo, Eilish, Lil Nas X and Batiste will all be performing their hit songs during the show, which will also feature tributes to late composer Stephen Sondheim and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25 at the age of 50.
As for the hardware, keep scrolling to see who took home a coveted Grammy Award. Here's the full list of winners, updated throughout the night.
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: "Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol
"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
"Before," James Blake
"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It," Caribou
"The Business," Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties," Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up," Cardi B
"My . Life," J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Pride . Is . The . Devil," J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know," Doja Cat
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
"Hurricane," Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts," Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
"Best Friend," Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
"Family Ties," Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Jail," Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
"My . Life," Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King's Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Donda, Kanye West
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema—Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
Dawn—Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
Hey What—BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
WINNER: Love For Sale—Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Notes With Attachments—Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
"Back to Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Sata Dub)," Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)
"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
"Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix), 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix), Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
WINNER: "Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)," Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammys)
WINNER: Soundtrack of the American Soldier—Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)
Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)—Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)
Fryd—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)
Mutt Slang II – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage—Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia—George Massenburg & Eric Shilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Clique—Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
Fine Line—Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
The Future Bites—Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)
Stille Grender—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, Karol G
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru, Tony Succar
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti
"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence." WizKid featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
WINNER: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends
Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition, WizKid
Best Children's Music Album
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black To The Future, Pierce Freelon'
A Colorful World, Falu
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: "Cry," Jon Batiste
"Love and Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck
"Same Devil," Bandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
WINNER: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
Renewal, Billy Strings
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Chiders
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Beauty in the Silence, Soja
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
10, Spice
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: "Eberhard"—Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
"Beautiful Is Black"—Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
"Cat and Mouse"—Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale"—Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions"—Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
WINNER: "Meta Knight's Revenge" – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
"Chopsticks" – Bill O'Connell
"For the Love of a Princess" – Robin Smith
"Infinite Love" – Emile Mosseri
"The Struggle Within" – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"The Bottom Line"—Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
"A Change Is Gonna Come"–Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"—Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Eleanor Rigby"—Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)"—Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Best New Age Album
WINNER: "Divine Tides" - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
"Brothers" - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
"Pangaea" - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
"Night + Day" - Opium Moon
"Pieces Of Forever" - Laura Sullivan
Best Orchestral Performance
"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre"—Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9"—Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Muhly: Throughline"—Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3"—Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy"—Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Choral Performance
"It's A Long Way"—Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'"—Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
"Rising w/The Crossing"—Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons"—Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
"Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom"—Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
"The Singing Guitar"—Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
Dreams of a New Day-Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"We Win"—Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"—H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
"Man Of Your Word"—Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
WINNER: "Believe For It"—CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
"Jireh"—Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It: CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times, The Isaacs
WINNER: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix
WINNER: Summer of Soul, Various Artists
Best Recording Package
WINNER: "Pakelang," Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
"American Jackpot / American Girls," Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
"Carnage," Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
"Serpentine Prison," Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
"Zeta," Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
Color Theory, Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
77-81, Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
Swimming In Circles, Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Historical Album
WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)—Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings—Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895—Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music—April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)—Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical—Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella—Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers—Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
Girl From The North Country—Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)—Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots—Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
WINNER: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami...
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
TIE:
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
WINNER: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
WINNER: "All Eyes On Me" [From Inside]—Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7]—Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]—Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah]—Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect]—Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...]—Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Anyone," Justin Bieber
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Positions," Ariana Grande
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That's Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Metal Performance
"Genesis," Deftones
"The Alien," Dream Theater
"Amazonia," Gojira
"Pushing the Tides," Mastodon
"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)," Rob Zombie
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
WINNER: "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)"—Chick Corea, soloist
"Sackodougou"—Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
"Kick Those Feet"—Kenny Barron, soloist,
"Bigger Than Us"—Jon Batiste, soloist
"Absence"—Terence Blanchard, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNER: Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
Akoustic Band LIVE, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Album Notes
WINNER: "The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966"
"Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas"
"Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology"
"Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895"
"The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland"
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Voice of God" – Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore
"Joyful" – Dante Bowe
"Help" – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
WINNER: "Never Lost" – CeCe Winans
"Wait on You" – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music