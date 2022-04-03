Camila Coelho Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Baby

Watch : Oscars 2022 Fashion TRENDS: Zendaya, Kravis & More!

Camila Coelho is going to be a mom!

On Sunday, April 3, the 34-year-old influencer announced on Instagram that she is 23 weeks pregnant with her and husband Ícaro Coelho's first child. The fashion entrepreneur included in her post a glamorous photo from a new Vogue Brazil April 2022 cover maternity shoot, which shows the star cradling her bare baby bump.

"DREAMS DO COME TRUE!" Coelho wrote. "It has truly been the happiest 23 weeks of my life. After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations due to my epilepsy, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!! Im so happy to now share it with you guys!"

Coelho's pregnancy comes amid a battle with epilepsy, a disease of which she was diagnosed at age 9, and a longtime dream of becoming a mother.