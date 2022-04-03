Amy Schumer Reflects on Will Smith's "Really Upsetting" Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

Watch : Will Smith RESIGNS From Academy After Oscars 2022 Slap

To Amy Schumer, there was nothing funny about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The comedian, who hosted the highly discussed event alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, shared her thoughts on the controversial moment while performing at her Amy Schumer & Friends comedy show at The Mirage Theater in Las Vegas on April 2.

"I don't even know what to say about the Oscars," Amy said. "I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that, I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did that cross your newsfeed?"

The Trainwreck actress revealed that, prior to the on-stage altercation, she was feeling confident about how the show was going. "I was kind of like, feeling myself," she said. "I was like, ‘Oooh, somebody's monologue went well.' And then, all of a sudden, [Will] was making his way up and just [motions a slap]."