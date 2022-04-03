GLAAD Media Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Bisexual Superman Is Not Ruining Your Childhood, B*tch Please," The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

"Culture War! Diverse Pilots and Trans Rights," The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

"Elliot Page," The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

"Jenny Hagel Investigates Why America's Lesbian Bars Are Vanishing," Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

"Mj Rodriguez on Historic Emmy Nomination and Hopes for Trans Community's Future," The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Capehart Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transphobic Speech Against Equality Act," The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

"Danica Roem to LGBTQ Americans: You Have to Care About Politics," State of the Union (CNN)

"HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later," TODAY (NBC)

"McBride On Anti-Trans Bills: 'This Is Legislative Bullying Plain & Simple,'" Stephanie Ruhle Reports (MSNBC)

"Valedictorian Says His Graduation Speech on Mental Health & LGBTQ Identity Was Cut Off," GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

"Anderson Speaks to Legendary AIDS and Gay Rights Activist," Anderson Cooper Full Circle (CNNgo)

"Gay Panic," This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN)

"Life After Pulse" (WESH)

"Mama Gloria," AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (PBS)

"Pride of The White House" (MSNBC)

"PRIDE on ABC News Live: What's Next for the LGBTQ+ Community" (ABC News Live)

"Trans in Texas," United Shades of America (CNN)

"Trans in Trumpland" (Topic)

"TransAmerica" (NBC News NOW)

"The Week in Pride," The Week with Joshua Johnson (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

"Billy Porter Breaks a 14-Year Silence: ‘This Is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now'" by Billy Porter, as told by Lacey Rose (The Hollywood Reporter)

"Books Probed by a Texas Lawmaker by Women, People of Color, LGBTQ Writers. They're Asking: 'Really?'" by Talia Richman & Corbett Smith (The Dallas Morning News)

"Bowen Yang is Defining Funny for a New Generation" by David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly)

"Diary of an ICE Detainee" by Yariel Valdes Gonzalez (Washington Blade)

"Elliot Page is Ready for This Moment" by Katy Steinmetz (TIME)

"The Hearts of Venezuela" by Taylor Hirschberg (Out)

"Inside the Sparkling, Rainbow-Filled World of JoJo Siwa" by Jason Sheeler (People)

"Keeping Trans Kids From Medicine Doesn't Make Them Disappear" by Jennifer Finney Boylan (The New York Times)

"Lawmakers Can't Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports" by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

"The Year of the Black Queer Revolution" by Ernest Owens (Rolling Stone)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate — WINNER

Entertainment Weekly

People

POZ

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

"Across the South, a Trans Housing Movement Grows" by Raquel Willis (VOGUE.com)

"As Anti-Trans Violence Surges, Advocates Demand Policy Reform" by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

"Let's Talk About (Queer) Sex: The Importance of LGBTQ-inclusive Sex Education in Schools" by David Oliver (USAToday.com)

"LGBT+ Afghans Fear Being Forgotten 100 Days Since Taliban Takeover" by Hugo Greenhalgh (Openlynews.com)

"Megan Rohrer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church's First Trans Bishop, Wants to Get Messy" by Nico Lang (them.us)

"No, DaBaby, HIV Will Not ‘Make You Die in 2 to 3 weeks.' Here's the Truth." by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

"'No Time For Intolerance:' Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do" by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

"T.J. Osborne is Ready to Tell His Story" by Sam Lansky (TIME.com)

"What I've Learned After Living with HIV in Secret for Years" by Tony Morrison (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

"The Word Missing From the Vast Majority of Anti-Trans Legislation? Transgender" by Orion Rummler & Kate Sosin (19thnews.org)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

"+Talk: HIV & Faith" by Karl Schmid, Mike Spierer, and Brent Zacky (Plus Life Media)

"Caretakers" [series] by Geena Rocero, Jon Mallow, Dan Greenberg, Sheena Alexis Suarez, Erin McIntyre, Chelsea Rugg, Shant Alexander, and Victoria Malabrigo (PBS.com)

"Covid Confessions: Drag Performers Share Their Experiences Working During The Pandemic" by Alec Fischer (Fischr Media)

"For Ruth Ellis Center Staff, Helping LGBTQ Homeless Youth is Personal" by Scott Gatz, John Halbach, Maria Tridas, and Emily Geraghty (LGBTQ Nation)

"How Queer Characters Have Evolved In Children's Animation" by Chris Snyder, Kyle Desiderio, Jess Chou, A.C. Fowler, and Kuwilileni Hauwanga (Insider)

"Legendary" [series] by Peppermint, Matt McDonough, Jennifer Tiexiera, Michael Seligman, Julia Hoff, Ryan Murray, and Ximena Sanchez (NowThis/Discovery+)

"Meet the Logo Legends: Brooklyn Trans Liberation" (Logo)

"The Power of Layshia Clarendon" by Katie Barnes, Jennifer Karson-Strauss, Andy Sharp, and Jennifer Holt (ESPN.com)

"Transnational" [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinnzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

"Tyra Banks Interview: SI Swimsuit Cover Model Leyna Bloom" (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Outstanding Blog

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Reckoning