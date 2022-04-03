Barefoot Dreams Is On Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue For Up to 60% Off—Here Are the Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Barefoot Dreams is a brand loved by many for having some of the softest blankets, sweaters, loungewear and more. Their products are all really cute and feel so luxe. Wrap yourself up in one of their cozy blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Although there's so much to love about the brand, we'll admit, it can get pretty pricey. In fact, you'll find pieces for as high as $198.
Lucky for us, Saks Fifth Avenue just marked down a ton of Barefoot Dreams items and you can find deals up to 60% off. For instance, we're loving the Cozychic Chevron Ribbed Cardigan, which comes in three colors and can be worn at home, the office, an airplane and so on. It's originally $188, but you can get it today for just $75.
If you have little ones, there are a ton of adorable products just waiting to be seen like this vintage-inspired floral gray shortall or this Cozychic Teacup Puppy Baby Blanket, which is on sale for just $55 right now. You can even score their Cozychic Cable Knit Blanket for around $50 today as well. So, why not treat yourself?
Be sure to check out what the Saks Fifth Avenue Barefoot Dreams sale has in store for you. We've rounded up our favorite deals, check those out below.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Chevron Ribbed Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams' chevron ribbed cardigan is perfect to throw on while traveling or at the office. It features a shawl open collar, puff three-quarter sleeves, side seam pockets and and a cool relaxed fit. It's originally $188, but you can snag one for just $75. Hurry! Sizes are selling out fast.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic UltraLite Stretch-Fit Leggings
These sleek stretch-fit leggings in sand dune are perfect for lounging around the house or running weekend errands. They're listed at $110 but are on sale not for $44. Such an amazing deal.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cheetah Print Poncho
This CozyChic Cheetah Print Poncho would look so cute paired with your favorite black leggings. Right now, you can add this to your wardrobe for $59. Not bad considering the list price is nearly $150.
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Burnout T-Shirt
This burnout long sleeve tee is made with silk and spandex. It comes in white, black and deep garnet, and it's on sale for as low as $23. It's the perfect lazy day piece.
Barefoot Dreams Block Stripe Throw Pillow
Throw pillows aren't always that cozy, but you won't get that here with Barefoot Dreams' Black Stripe Throw Pillow. Best part is, it's on sale for $44.
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Short Robe
Everyone needs a luxurious robe in their life, and if you don't have one just yet, we'd add the Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Short Robe to your bag. It's made of soft jersey, comes in two colors and it's on sale for 60% off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Fringe Poncho
Throw this CozyChic Fringe Poncho on whenever it gets chilly and you'll be nice and warm in no time. The poncho is listed at nearly $200, but it's on sale today for less than $80. You'll be scoring a really good deal something you'll be throwing on over and over again.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Button Up Hooded Coat
We can't resist a cute cardigan, especially one we just know will be super soft and comfortable to wear. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Button Up Hooded Coat comes in white and thyme, and the latter will score you the best deal.
