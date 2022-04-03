Barefoot Dreams Is On Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue For Up to 60% Off—Here Are the Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Barefoot Dreams is a brand loved by many for having some of the softest blankets, sweaters, loungewear and more. Their products are all really cute and feel so luxe. Wrap yourself up in one of their cozy blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Although there's so much to love about the brand, we'll admit, it can get pretty pricey. In fact, you'll find pieces for as high as $198.

Lucky for us, Saks Fifth Avenue just marked down a ton of Barefoot Dreams items and you can find deals up to 60% off. For instance, we're loving the Cozychic Chevron Ribbed Cardigan, which comes in three colors and can be worn at home, the office, an airplane and so on. It's originally $188, but you can get it today for just $75.

If you have little ones, there are a ton of adorable products just waiting to be seen like this vintage-inspired floral gray shortall or this Cozychic Teacup Puppy Baby Blanket, which is on sale for just $55 right now. You can even score their Cozychic Cable Knit Blanket for around $50 today as well. So, why not treat yourself?

Be sure to check out what the Saks Fifth Avenue Barefoot Dreams sale has in store for you. We've rounded up our favorite deals, check those out below.