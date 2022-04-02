Kylie Jenner, Amy Schumer and Other Celeb Parents Who Changed Their Kids' Names

From Kylie Jenner to Amy Schumer, find out which stars had second thoughts about their baby's names.

Kylie Jenner surprised fans when she announced last month that her baby boy's name has been changed—but she's hardly the first parent to change their mind about what to call their child.

More than a month after giving birth to her and Travis Scott's second child, their first son, the makeup mogul revealed that the infant no longer named Wolf.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie said on her Instagram Story. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kylie has yet to share the boy's new name. And she is not the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be indecisive about the name bestowed upon her child. When her sister Kourtney Kardashian and then-partner Scott Disick welcomed their third child, they didn't call him Reign right away! In 2019, Kourtney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and Scott tested out different names, including Preston.

See which celebrities changed their children's names:

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

In March 2022, a month after welcoming the couple's second child and first son, Kylie revealed that the boy's name was no longer Wolf.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him," she said. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

In 2019, Kourtney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a whole week went by after her and her ex's youngest child Reign was born before they settled on the boy's name. "I would try out a different name on different days," she said. "His name was Preston for one full day."

She continued, "I was like, 'I know in my soul his name is Reign.' And Scott didn't believe me. And I was like, 'No, I know his name is Reign.' And he's like, 'His name is Preston.' So I was like, 'Fine, let's call him Preston for a day.' And it didn't work out."

NBC
Amy Schumer

Amy and husband Chris Fischer originally named their son Gene Attell Fischer, with his middle name being a tribute to the actress' longtime friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell. In April 2020, weeks before the child's first birthday, Amy revealed on her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith that the boy's name had been officially changed.

"It's now Gene David Fischer," she said. "It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, 'genital.'"

She later said on Late Night With Seth Meyers, "By accident, we named our son Genital. I mean, look, a lot of people go through this. We realized about a month in and to say I was alarmed was a pretty big understatement. You know, after you have a baby, a month in, you're not vulnerable or anything, so that's a cool time to realize that you named your son after, you know, the section where their penis isn't a vagina. It's great."

Instagram / Catelyn Baltierra
Catelynn Baltierra & Tyler Baltierra

The couple revealed on a 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG that they had originally planned to name daughter Vaeda Luma by a different name—Tezlee. Ultimately, they decided on Vaeda, which they first heard in My Girl.

Instagram / Caterina Scorsone
Caterina Scorsone

The Grey's Anatomy and now-ex Rob Giles originally named their third and youngest daughter Arwen but months after she was born, Catherina revealed on Instagram that they "went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. 'Lucky' for short."

Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue
Elon Musk & Grimes

When the now-former couple welcomed their first child together, a son, the singer said on Twitter that the boy's name was X Æ A-12 Musk. But the pair later had to modify the name to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to Roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

Instagram / Jamie Otis
Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner

Days after welcoming a son—little brother to sister Henley Grace, the Married at First Sight couple revealed that they changed the newborn boy's name from Hayes to Hendrix. His new name is "loosely tied" with their "angel baby Johnathan," the couple's first baby, who they lost when Jamie was 17 weeks pregnant with him. "We try to honor him and keep him involved in our lives," she said.

Instagram / Shenae Grimes
Shenae Grimes

Months before she and husband Josh Beech welcomed their second child, son Kingsley Taylor Beech, in August 2021, the 90210 actress revealed that the couple had temporarily selected for the baby a different name...which she did not like. And it was not the first time.

"As soon as we found out the gender, we started talking names and that same day we had one we were sold on. We told all of our family members and everyone LOVED it," Shenae wrote on her blog, The Damn Thing. "Then, they started referring to the baby by that name. BIG MISTAKE."

"I know I said it was his name and I liked it when we wrote it on a piece of paper and said it aloud amongst ourselves, but now …not so much," she continued. "Something about the way it came out of other people's mouths just felt off. I loved it. I loved that everyone else loved it, but I hated hearing them say it. Which would likely become an issue over time."

The couple then tried out different names for size each week. "We basically give the baby a new name and reference him by that name out loud all week long to see how it sits in our mouths and out in the world," Shenae wrote.

